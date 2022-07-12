Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made his first visit to the state of Bihar in more than a year. When PM Modi arrived for the inauguration of the Bihar Bhawan memorial column, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar apprised him of the state Assembly's over 100-year-old history. Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also interacted with PM Modi who asked him about the health of his father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently admitted to AIIMS Delhi. Reportedly, the prime minister also had a health advice for Tejashwi - 'wazan thoda kam karo', as in lose some weight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to be a fitness enthusiast the 71-year-old swears by Yoga as a way of life and often shares videos of him practising asanas. Tejashwi, 32, was a professional cricketer before he joined politics full time. PM Modi's advice for Tejashwi was certainly given keeping health in mind.

Meanwhile, Modi - while attending a function here organised on the occasion of centenary celebrations of Bihar Assembly in Patna on Tuesday - asserted that India was the "mother of all democracies", drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation's march towards becoming a "mature democracy". "India is a democracy because we believe in saamanjasya (harmony)... We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies," Modi said.

Expressing delight over being "the first prime minister to have visited the Assembly of Bihar", Modi recalled that the state was home to Vaishali, said to be the oldest republic in the world. "Many people say that democracy came to India because of western influence. By doing so they undermine the legacy of Bihar," said Modi, recalling events like Champaran Satyagrah of Mahatma Gandhi to make his point. "It is not a mere coincidence that the centenary celebrations of assembly premises are being held simultaneously with the Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary) of the Independence," said the PM.

The PM's address was preceded by speeches of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.