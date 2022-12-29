'PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben’s health IMPROVING, likely to be discharged from hospital soon’: Gujarat government

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben’s health is improving and she is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two. "Heeraba's health is good. Her health is improving rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two. Oral diet started yesterday night," a communication from the Chief Minister's Office sad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday visited his mother Heeraben Modi at the UN Mehta Hospital here, where she was admitted earlier in the day for treatment. The Prime Minister spent almost one-and-a-half hours with his mother, brothers and discussed her health issues with the doctors along with the future course of action to be undertaken.

After he left the hospital, BJP`s Rajya Sabha member Jugalji Lokhandwala told mediapersons that Heeraben is recovering fast and is likely to be discharged from the hospital soon.

According to sources, Heeraben had fallen ill on Tuesday night. She was first taken to the Gandhinagar Government Hospital, from where she was referred to the U.N. Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad for further treatment.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mother Heeraben after she was admitted to the hospital in Ahmedabad.



In a tweet, Gandhi wrote that the love between a mother and son is eternal and priceless and extended support to Modi in his difficult times.

He expressed hope that Heeraben will get well soon. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also wished her a speedy recovery through a tweet.