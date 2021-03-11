हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben takes first dose of COVID vaccine

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that his mother Heeraben Modi has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The PM made the announcement on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s mother Heeraben takes first dose of COVID vaccine

“Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,” the PM tweeted.

 

PM Narendra Modi had on Monday (March 1, 2021) taken ook the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and informed, ''Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!'' 

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered the Bharat BioTech's Covaxin to PM Modi. PM Modi had flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities began on Monday (March 1, 2021). 

The Centre said that the citizens can now register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. Registration will open at 9 AM on March 1 at www.Cowin.Gov.In, the Health Ministry said.

