PM Narendra Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, urges people to go for vaccination

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 1, 2021) took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and informed, ''Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/ftsr3AANCs — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

According to news agency ANI, sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered the Bharat BioTech's Covaxin to PM Modi. PM Modi had flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.

Planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot? Check what documents are required

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities begins on Monday (March 1, 2021). People can register themselves on the government’s Co-WIN2.0 portal that will open at 9 AM on Monday.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. Registration will open at 9 AM on March 1 at www.Cowin.Gov.In, the Health Ministry said.

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as of January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes, on Co-WIN2.0.

The Centre has recently released a list of private hospitals that can participate in the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program which aims to vaccinate the age-appropriate groups from Monday (March 1, 2021).

The private sector participation is being scaled up in the coronavirus vaccination program as over 10,000 hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) can be used by states as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

From March 1, the nationwide coronavirus vaccination program will be exponentially expanded to the following age-groups:

i) All citizens above 60 years of age, and

ii) Those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Health Departments of the State Governments have already initiated dialogue with the given private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs.

Live TV