PM Narendra Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech: From 'Keechad me Kamal' to Nehru Surname, 11 Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked Opposition parties especially Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi accused Congress of never trying to find solutions to the permanent problems and resorting to tokenism only. Responding to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that the Congress built a strong foundation in 60 years, PM Modi said that the Congress family has only built potholes on the path of the nation in the 60 years. He said that it's the BJP government which is trying to solve the permanent problems of the country.

PM Modi said that some states are converting 'arthaniti' (economic policy) into 'anarthniti' for political gains. PM Modi was referring to freebies being offered by several non-BJP-ruled states. The Prime Minister said that Congress created problems for regional leaders of opposition parties and it was the Indira Gandhi-led government that 'misused' Article 356 of the Constitution 50 times to dismiss elected state governments. He was referring to allegations that the Central government is trying to interfere in the day-to-day working of the state governments through Governors. Hitting out at the Gandhi family, PM Modi said that some leaders get offended if Pandit Nehru's name is not taken. He said that if Nehru was such a great person, why did the family shies away from using the 'Nehru' surname? Citing a newspaper report, PM Modi said that there are more than 600 schemes in name of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Talking about making India a manufacturing hub, PM Modi said that today India's exports in the defence sector are over Rs 1 lakh crore and new companies entering the segment to make the country 'Atmanirbhar'. He said that earlier India used to import mobile phones while today the country is a proud mobile exporting nation. PM Narendra Modi said that opposition is against science and technology. PM Modi said that opposition parties are not bothered about the country, but only about their politics. He said that the BJP government is using technology for the benefit of the common man. The prime Minister said that drones are being used to benefit the common man as government-modified policies. "We do not believe in tokenism, we are working hard to take the country forward through science and technology," said PM Modi. Referring to the questions raised on India's Covid vaccines, PM Narendra Modi said that attempts are being made to show in bad light Indian scientists who produced indigenous vaccines in Covid times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition and said the more it targets the BJP, the more the lotus will bloom. "I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs)...that the more you throw 'keechad (mud)', the better the lotus will bloom," said PM Modi. PM Modi said that the contribution of women should increase in decision-making and added that the BJP government is working on their empowerment. He said that the voice of small and marginal farmers were not heard in the past and now the BJP government is working for their welfare. He accused the previous Congress government of framing economic, social and political policies based on vote bank politics. Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said that the country is with the BJP government and added that people have rejected the Congress party and punished them from time to time. PM Modi pledged to achieve 100 percent saturation in all schemes and added that this will put an end to all kinds of appeasement. "We have decided to achieve saturation levels in schemes to benefit everyone during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal', this is true secularism," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister added that Rs 27 lakh crore has been sent to beneficiaries through DBT using 'Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile' trinity in the last few years. PM Modi criticised the Congress for the lack of basic infrastructure till 2024. "More than half of the population were without banking facilities till 2014, now 48 crore accounts opened in the last 9 years....Our government has extended potable water supply to 11 crore houses in last 3-4 years against only 3 crore pre-2014," he said. He said that the NDA government's polices are focused on finding permanent solutions for issues facing the country while the Congress only engaged in 'tokenism' as it never tried to find permanent solutions to problems confronting the country. He also slammed opposition MPs who were creating a ruckus in the house. "Language, and behaviour of some in the House is disappointing for India," said PM Modi.

Later, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned as MPs from both opposition and treasury benches engaged in sloganeering.