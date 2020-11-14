PM Narendra Modi's veiled attack on China in Diwali speech, says 'expansionism shows distorted mindset'

Jaisalmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with his practice of spending Diwali with Indian Army soldiers. On Saturday (November 14, 2020) PM Modi addressed troops at Longewala Post in which he asserted that India will give a fierce reply if it is provoked.

PM Modi said that no force in the world can prevent our soldiers from protecting our borders. "India has shown that it has strength and the political will to give a befitting reply to those challenging it," he said.

"The world now knows that India will not compromise with its interests even one bit," he said.

Amid India's border stand off with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PM Modi gave a veiled a message to the neighbouring country saying that entire world feels troubled by "expansionist" forces and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" which belongs to 18th century.

"India believes in policy of understanding others and making them understand but if an attempt to test it is made, then the country will give a fierce reply," he asserted.

While giving his address at the Longewala post, PM Modi recalled the fierce fight it had witnessed during the 1971 war against Pakistan. He paid tributes to Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, a hero of the battle.

Further, he said the war was also an example of perfect coordination among Army, Navy and Air Force. India had defeated Pakistan in the war, leading to the independence of Bangladesh.

While referring to his custom of celebrating Diwali with the soldiers since he assumed office in 2014, Modi said his resolve to serve and protect the country becomes stronger by spending more time with them.

As per reports, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane were with the Prime Minister during this Diwali celebration programme.