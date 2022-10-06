NewsIndia
PM YASASVI 2022 Answer Key RELEASED at yet.nta.ac.in- Direct download link here

The examination was conducted on September 25, 2022. The display of question papers, marked responses and provisional answer keys will be available from October 5 to October 7, 2022. 

PM YASASVI 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test -2022 can download the answer key through the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in. The examination was conducted on September 25, 2022. The display of question papers, marked responses and provisional answer keys will be available from October 5 to October 7, 2022. The candidates, who appeared in the exam and who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY in the given window.

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.
Click on PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The scholarship award is at two levels – for students who are studying in Class 9 and for students who are studying in Class 11. The award for scholarships is for the above-mentioned categories of students whose parents or guardians' annual income is not more than 2.5 lakhs. The PM YASASVI is for an award for the scholarships to the Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes De—notified Tribe students. The candidates would be selected for awards under this scheme through a written exam.

