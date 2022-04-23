PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 145 posts at pnbindia.in, direct link here

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification to recruit at least 45 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officers(SO). For this purpose, the government bank has invited applications from eligible candidates.
Candidates who are interested to take part in PNB SO recruitment drive 2022, can apply online for the positions at the official website of the Punjab National Bank- pnbindia.in
Scroll down for all the details about PNB SO Recruitment.
PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Manager (Risk): 40 posts
Manager (Credit): 100 posts
Senior Manager: 5 posts
PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Opening Date for Online Registration: April 22, 2022
Closing Date for On-line Registration: May 07, 2022
Tentative Date of On-line Examination: June 12, 2022
PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility
Educational qualification: Educational qualifications required for various posts are different, Candidates applying for the various posts can go through the detailed notification to check the same.
PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit is 35 years (As of 01.01.2022).
PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50/- per candidate (only intimation charges) +GST as applicable
All other candidates: Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable
PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview.