PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 145 posts at pnbindia.in, direct link here

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification to recruit at least 45 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officers(SO). For this purpose, the government bank has invited applications from eligible candidates.

Candidates who are interested to take part in PNB SO recruitment drive 2022, can apply online for the positions at the official website of the Punjab National Bank- pnbindia.in

Scroll down for all the details about PNB SO Recruitment.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Manager (Risk): 40 posts

Manager (Credit): 100 posts

Senior Manager: 5 posts

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Opening Date for Online Registration: April 22, 2022

Closing Date for On-line Registration: May 07, 2022

Tentative Date of On-line Examination: June 12, 2022

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Educational qualifications required for various posts are different, Candidates applying for the various posts can go through the detailed notification to check the same.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit is 35 years (As of 01.01.2022).

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50/- per candidate (only intimation charges) +GST as applicable

All other candidates: Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview.

Live TV