Police Impose Prohibitory Orders Under BNS Section 163 In Delhi Till October 5: Know Why

According to the Delhi Police Department, they have received intelligence inputs indicating that certain anti-social elements may attempt to disrupt public order in light of the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, the Shahi Idgah case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 07:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Police Impose Prohibitory Orders Under BNS Section 163 In Delhi Till October 5: Know Why

In a surprising move, the Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under BNS Section 163 for six days starting September 30. As per the orders of the Commissioner of Police, the prohibitory orders will be in force in New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi including all the borders of Delhi. The orders will be in force till October 5, said multiple reports.

Why BNS Section 163 In Delhi

According to the Delhi Police, they have received intelligence inputs indicating that certain anti-social elements may attempt to disrupt public order in light of the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, the Shahi Idgah case, and the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.

During these prohibitory orders, there will be a ban on protests and the carrying of arms in these areas.

Waqf Amendment And Shahi Idgah Case

In Delhi, there has been a tense environment in the Eidgah area over the installation of the idol of Rani Lakshmibai. While Muslim organisations have been protesting against the installation, the Delhi High Court has ruled that the park belongs to the DDA.

On the other hand, there are Waqf Amendment bill debates going on around the country and the government is likely to bring the bill in the winter session. Muslim organisations have been protesting against the proposed changes saying that the minority community is being targetted by the government.

