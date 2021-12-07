‘Police killed our son’ alleges family, Madras High Court orders re-postmortem

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered a re-postmortem in the case of alleged police custodial torture that led to the death of a college student.

The mother of the victim named Manikandan, a college student from Ramanathapuram, said that her son had been taken into the nearby police station for questioning after he attempted to flee a vehicle checkpost by speeding away on his bike.

After having kept him in their custody for a few hours, the cops informed his parents and kin to take him home immediately. Shortly after being taken to his residence, Manikandan died mysteriously.

Approaching the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Ramalakshmi, the bereaved mother, alleged that her son died as a result of custodial torture by the police and that there was no specific reason provided for his death.

The petition requested the court to order a re-postmortem and investigation by senior police officials. It was also added that barely three minutes of CCTV footage of Manikandan being at the station were made available by the cops.

Hearing the petition, Justice GR Swaminathan ordered a re-postmortem of Manikandan’s mortal remains at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College & Hospital and said that the procedure has to be fully videographed.

Live TV