Police nabs dreaded gangster after exchange of fire in Delhi

Police nabs dreaded gangster after exchange of fire in Delhi

New Delhi: The head of an infamous Tewatia gang was on Thursday arrested by the police after an exchange of fire, which left him injured.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday near Dwarka metro station. 

A team of special cell officers under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lalit Mohan and ACP Hridaya Bhushan executed the operation.

The head of the gang, Prince Tewatia was shot in the left leg during the exchange of fire. However, his accomplice, Pramod managed to escape from the spot. Pramod too is a dreaded gangster. 

Prince, who recently joined another gang named Nandu, had jumped his parole and is an accused in over half a dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder in the Delhi-NCR region. He was also running an extortion racket in south Delhi, a press release by the Delhi Police said. 

Prince was nabbed even after a total of 13 rounds were fired during the operation - five rounds were fired by the accused and his accomplice whereas the police team fired eight rounds in exchange.

Police have seized the car being used by the criminals and recovered one illegal firearm along with four live rounds and three mobile phones from it. One firearm along with spent bullet cartridges was also recovered from the spot.

