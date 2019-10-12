close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
police encounter

Police nabs three criminals following encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

The Uttar Pradesh has recovered Rs 20,000, pistols, live rounds, mobile phones and knives from their possession.

Police nabs three criminals following encounter in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Moradabad
Representational Image

Moradabad: The city police nabbed three criminals following an encounter on Saturday. One of three criminals sustained a leg injury during the crossfire.

"We received information that some people are planning a robbery in the Mundha Pande area over here. When we surrounded them, they started firing at us, in which, one bullet hit the police jeep. Retaliating on it we fired on them in which one person got injured on the leg. There were around five people out of which two managed to escape. We have arrested three people," said Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Live TV

"On further investigating we have recovered an identity card from one of them which matches to the records of a previous robbery," he added.

Police recovered Rs 20,000, pistols, live rounds, mobile phones and knives from their possession.

Tags:
police encounterUttar PradeshMoradabad
Next
Story

Centre initiates background talks for release of political leaders under house arrest in J&K: Sources

Must Watch

PT21M7S

Modi-Jinping talks for about 1 hour at Chennai's Taj Fisherman Resort