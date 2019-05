A police personnel was shot at on Wednesday evening by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, as reported by news agency ANI.

The incident took in Srinagar's Khanyar area.

Live TV

The injured personnel has been shifted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The details of the personnel was not known yet.

The identity of the terrorist is yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.