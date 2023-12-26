Noida: Popular motivational speaker and entrepreneur Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife Yanika Bindra, just a day after their wedding on December 6, 2023. A case was registered against him on December 14 by Yanika’s brother Vaibhav at Noida Sector 126 police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

According to the complaint, Vivek Bindra got into an argument with his mother and when Yanika intervened, he locked her in a room and thrashed her. He also abused her and damaged her phone. Yanika suffered serious injuries all over her body and is having hearing issues due to the assault on her ears. She is currently admitted to Kailash Deepak Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

The police have taken information from Vivek Bindra’s mother and Yanika’s relatives about the incident and are investigating the matter. They will soon question Vivek Bindra too. Vivek Bindra lives in Supernova West Agency located in Sector 94 in Noida.

Vivek Bindra is a famous self-proclaimed international motivational speaker and the CEO and founder of Bada Business Pvt Ltd, a company that offers online courses for entrepreneurs. He has a YouTube channel with over 20 million subscribers and has published several books. He had to pay 25 crore rupees to his first wife Geetika Sabharwal for divorce, who also claimed threat to her life from him.

The domestic violence case against Vivek Bindra comes amid his ongoing feud with another popular YouTuber and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari, who accused him of running a ‘big scam’ through his online courses. Vivek Bindra denied the allegations and said that Sandeep Maheshwari should have enquired about the other side too.