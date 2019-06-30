Police raid Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, seize mobiles, knives, cigarettes

A police team conducted raid at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The police team was led by District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SP). During the three-hour-long raid, the policemen recovered several banned materials from the jail, including mobiles, scissors, lighters, nail cutters, cigarettes, knives etc. Sources told Zee Media that SP of Crime Branch, SP Trans Ganga and SP Trans Yamuna were also present during the raid.

Few days ago, it was reported that a number of criminals had organised a party at Naini Central Jail and they had treated themselves to liquor and chicken dishes inside the jail premises. The criminals, including some sharpshooters, were caught on camera drinking, eating and having a jovial time quite unlike what one would expect inside a jail cell where offenders are meant to repent their crimes. The photos soon went viral on social media and it is said that today's raids were conducted to stop these incidents from happening in future.

Sources told Zee Media that the criminals were apparently celebrating the transfer of dreaded gangster and former parliamentarian Atiq Ahmed to Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad. Among those in the celebratory mode were notorious sharpshooters Uday Yadav, Ranu, Parshad Pati Rajkumar and Gadau Pasi.

In a similar incident of criminals having gala time inside jails in Uttar Pradesh was reported on Thursday after some videos went viral showing inmates lodged in Unnao jail brandishing pistols and challenging the administration. In one of the videos, two inmates, who are serving a life sentence in separate murder cases are heard saying that they will turn any jail into their headquarters. The criminals can also be heard saying that they can get anyone murdered from Meerut to Unnao. In another video, the inmates can be seen partying in their barracks.