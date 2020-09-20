Police recovers snatched weapon in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora within 30 hours, one held

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday (September 20, 2020) arrested one person in connection with a weapon snatching case that took place on Saturday at Dadsara village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

While the other suspected person is still not arrested, the police has also recovered the 12 bore rifle which was reportedly found from a school premise of Dadsara.

As per reports, the two suspected people were identified through video footage and the role of a third person, if any, is being ascertained.

Earlier on Saturday in the morning around 10:50, two masked youth had entered a Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Dadsara and attacked the private security guard with an axe. They had then snatched the guard's 12 bore rifle.