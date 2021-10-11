हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar

Police team that went to bust liquor party in Bihar face wrath of villagers

The villagers pelted stones at the police personnel injuring eight of them.

Police team that went to bust liquor party in Bihar face wrath of villagers
Representational Image

Muzaffarpur: Eight police personnel in Bihar were injured when a team of police allegedly went to bust a liquor party in the Sakra area of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Muzaffarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) east, Manoj Kumar told reporters, "We had received information that a liquor party was going on in Sakra area to celebrate the victory of Panchayat elections. When the police went to bust the illegal liquor party, eight police personnel were injured in the incident."

"In the incident, the accused villagers pelted stones at the police personnel there. As of now, all the injured police personnel have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Seven people have been arrested on the spot," he said.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

