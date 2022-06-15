The last time polio was detected in the body of a child in Howrah was in 2011. After this, in 2014, The World Health Organization declared India a polio-free country. But eight years later, the health department's concerns increased and the discovery of polio virus was found in Kolkata. According to health department sources, polio germs have been detected in the sewage water in Metiaburuz area, due to which the health department has increased the surveillance in Metiaburuz area. All the medical colleges and government hospitals in the state have been alerted.

After more than 10 years, the health department is giving a lot of importance to the discovery of the polio virus in Kolkata. The polio virus was detected in the Metiaburuz area in a joint venture with UNICEF. Such surveys are conducted occasionally in different slum areas of Kolkata.

The health department has been emphasizing that there should be no public defecation anywhere in metiaburuz area after the polio virus is detected. Government hospitals and medical colleges have also been directed to keep a special vigil on children who have low immunity. They have also been asked to test stool samples of such children. In addition, emphasis has been laid on vaccination.

In 2011, a 12-year-old girl from Howrah was diagnosed with polio. India was recognised as a polio-free country on March 27, 2014.