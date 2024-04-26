'Political Interest Over National Interest': Delhi High Court Makes Stern Remark Against Arvind Kejriwal Government

The Delhi High Court today pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party government over the non-supply of books to the students of the schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The HC remarked that the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as the CM of Delhi even after his arrest has put political interest over national interest. The court observed that the AAP-led Delhi government was 'interested in the appropriation of power'. The court's observation came on the contention of the Delhi government counsel who said that the matter requires certain approvals from Kejriwal who is in custody. Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in the alleged money laundering case related to the 2021 excise policy.

"I am sorry to say you have placed your interest above the interest of the students, the children that are studying. That is very clear and we are going to give that finding that you have placed your political interest at a higher pedestal....It is very unfortunate that you have done this. It is wrong and that is what has got highlighted in this matter," said the bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora.

The bench also noted that till now it has 'politely' emphasised that national interest is 'supreme' but the present case has highlighted what was 'wrong' and it would pass an order in the matter on Monday. "I don't know how much power you want. The problem is because you are trying to appropriate power, which is why you are not getting power," said the court.

Making another remark on the functioning of the government, the High Court noted that it is the personal call of the chief minister if he wants the administration to be 'paralysed'. It further added that a person who leads has to take everyone along and not choose 'one man upmanship'.

As per PTI, the Delhi government counsel said he was not appearing for the chief minister and assured the court that the issue of non-supply of educational material would be resolved if the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner makes a formal request for financial approvals even in the absence of the civic body's standing committee.

The court was dealing with a PIL by NGO Social Jurist, represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal, highlighting the non-supply of educational material and other statutory benefits to students in the MCD schools even after the commencement of the new academic session.