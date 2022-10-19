NewsIndia
Political rivals Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar to meet over dinner ahead of MCA polls

Milind Narvekar, a Shiv Sena aide, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad have also filed nominations from the panel formed by Pawar and Shelar.

  • Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will meet over dinner on Wednesday
  • “Dinner meeting could be about the new body selection for the Mumbai Cricket Association,” as per the sources
  • On October 20, elections will be held for five office bearer positions, nine apex council councillors, and two T-20 general council representatives

New Delhi: According to BJP sources, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will meet over dinner on Wednesday (October 19). Surprisingly, the dinner meeting takes place on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections. "Fadnavis, Pawar, and Shelar (head of the Mumbai BJP unit) are having dinner at the Garware club in south Mumbai." According to sources, the dinner meeting could be about the new body selection for the Mumbai Cricket Association.

On October 20, polls will be held for the five positions of office bearers, nine apex council councillors, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai. Milind Narvekar, a close aide to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad have also filed nominations from the panel formed by Pawar and Shelar. Narvekar is the secretary of Thackeray's faction, while Awhad is one of Pawar's most trusted aides in his party.

(With PTI inputs)

 

