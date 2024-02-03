Political success story: Architect of Indian Politics, The Enduring Legacy of LK Advani

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani, commonly known as L.K. Advani, was born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, British India (now in Pakistan). His family belonged to the Saraswat Brahmin community, and he grew up in a traditional and culturally rich environment. His father, Kishinchand Advani, was a well-respected businessman.

Early Life and Education:

Advani's early education took place in Karachi, where he developed an interest in politics and social issues. He was deeply influenced by leaders like Sardar Patel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who played significant roles in the freedom struggle.

Entry into Politics:

L.K. Advani's entry into active politics began during his college days. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942, laying the foundation for his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the future. He participated in various social and political movements, shaping his ideology and commitment to the nationalist cause.

Rise in Politics:

Advani's political career gained momentum when he became a member of the Janata Party, which came to power after the Emergency in 1977. He held important positions, including Information and Broadcasting Minister. However, ideological differences within the party led to the formation of the BJP in 1980, where Advani emerged as a key leader.

The Rath Yatra and Ayodhya Movement:

One of the defining moments in Advani's political career was the Rath Yatra (chariot journey) in 1990, during which he campaigned for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. This movement significantly contributed to the BJP's rise and the eventual demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister:

Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004 and as the Home Minister from 1998 to 2004. His tenure witnessed key initiatives in national security and internal affairs.

Controversies and Criticisms:

While Advani is praised for his contributions to Indian politics, he has also faced criticism, particularly related to the Babri Masjid demolition and the Gujarat riots in 2002. These incidents sparked debates on secularism and communal harmony in India.

Later Years and Legacy:

In the later years of his political career, Advani played a crucial role in mentoring younger leaders within the BJP. Despite his significant contributions, he faced marginalization within the party in the 2010s.

As a key figure in the growth of the BJP, he left an indelible mark on India's political landscape. His legacy continues to influence the party's ideology and policies, shaping the trajectory of Indian politics.