New Delhi: It's been nearly five years since India got its first full time female Finance Minister when Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed for the role in May 2019. Just two months later, she presented her first Union Budget in July 2019. And now, FM Sitharaman is set to present India’s Union Budget for the fifth time.

Nirmala Sitharaman, born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is a prominent Indian politician who has carved a remarkable path in the male-dominated arena of politics. Her success story is a testament to her resilience, intellect, and commitment to public service.

Family Background:

Sitharaman hails from a middle-class family with a strong academic background. Her father, Savai Ramasamy, was an Indian Railways employee, and her mother, Savai Thangam, was a homemaker. Raised with traditional values, Nirmala imbibed a strong work ethic and determination from her upbringing.

Educational Pursuits:

Sitharaman pursued her undergraduate studies in Economics at Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College, Tiruchirapalli, and later earned a Master's degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Her academic prowess laid the foundation for a career that would see her become a key player in India's economic landscape.

Corporate Stint:

After completing her studies, Nirmala Sitharaman embarked on a successful corporate career. She worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in London and briefly served as a senior manager at the BBC World Service. Her corporate experience equipped her with valuable insights into global economic dynamics and financial management.

Entry Into Politics:

In the early 2000s, Sitharaman's interest shifted towards politics, and she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her articulate communication skills and deep understanding of economic issues quickly garnered attention. She rose through the party ranks, taking on roles that showcased her administrative acumen.

Rise To Prominence:

Nirmala Sitharaman's rise within the BJP was swift. In 2014, she became the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. Her tenure was marked by bold economic reforms and a focus on inclusive growth. In 2019, she scripted history by becoming India's first full-time female Finance Minister, a testament to her competence and the party's commitment to gender diversity.

Key Achievements:

Sitharaman played a pivotal role in implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a significant tax reform aimed at simplifying the country's tax structure. Her budgetary measures, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, were applauded for their strategic approach to economic recovery.

From a modest family background to the Finance Minister of one of the world's largest economies, her journey inspires countless individuals, especially women, to strive for excellence in their chosen fields. Her legacy is a testament to the power of determination, competence, and a commitment to public service.