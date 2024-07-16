Political events are unfolding one after another in Uttar Pradesh after the Lok Sabha elections. Reports of strained relations between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya are making headlines. It is said that BJP is in a mood to make a big decision regarding UP. Speculations have intensified after Maurya's trip to Delhi. Following an hour-long discussion with BJP President JP Nadda, everyone is eager to know the outcome.

Maurya's Statement Sparks Debate

The political scenario in Uttar Pradesh has heated up. After a workers' conference in Lucknow on Sunday, turmoil within the BJP has gained momentum. Keshav Prasad Maurya clearly stated during this conference that the organization is above the government and will remain so. CM Yogi also made his stance clear that the government's conduct will not change.

Maurya Meets Nadda

Following the conference, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary met BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi. On Tuesday night, Maurya held a one-hour discussion with JP Nadda, followed by a meeting with Bhupendra Chaudhary. It is rumored that crucial decisions regarding UP may soon be announced after this meeting.

Political Reactions to Maurya's Statement

Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement has stirred up political discussions. Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Kaka remarked that Maurya is trying to assert that he is bigger than CM Yogi. He said Maurya is challenging Yogi. Internal discord has erupted within the BJP organization. Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya have been declared Chief Ministers of the state.

SP's Criticism

