Politicians mourn death of 'versatile, wonderful actor' Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday (April 30) morning at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was 67. Rishi was admitted to hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of some breathing problem. His brother and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to news agency PTI. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer since 2018. He got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the death of the actor and called this 'terrible week for Indian cinema'. "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief," he tweeted.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti.," tweeted Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

"Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

"Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatility acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days. A great loss to the world of creativity. My sincere condolences!," tweeted Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatility acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

"Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends & fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles...," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rishi Kapoor, son of Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, had starred in several blockbuster films. He was also a filmmaker. He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.