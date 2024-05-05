Politics Around COVID-19 Thickens, Priyanka Gandhi Takes A Sour Jibe At PM Modi For 'Heart Attacks' Causing 'Vaccines'

Davanagere: Top Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, criticized the central government on Saturday over the COVID vaccine. Taking a major dig at PM Modi, Priyanka claimed that many healthy children are suffering from heart attacks due to vaccines.

"Do you remember whose photo was on the vaccine certificate? Is there was Modi ji photo or not? Recently a report has come that people who took the vaccine can suffer from Heart attacks. Healthy youngsters are getting heart attacks, they are not ill, it happened because of the vaccine. All these vaccines were made by one company, which gave Modi ji Rs 52 crore donation," she said. She further said that the BJP-led central government is 'corrupt'.

"The truth is that whether it is through vaccines, getting donations by raiding someone, or booking a case against someone and later withdrawing it, there are several such examples. The truth is that this government is corrupt. They have strong connections with billionaires. They took donations from those who made the COVID vaccine," she said.

Vadra went on to say that the BJP introduced the "electoral bond scheme," which allowed them to accept donations from anybody.

"They did not increase job opportunities, inflation is at an all-time high, and getting a sick family member treated is a problem. Had Congress guarantees not been implemented in the state, your life would have been as difficult as the rest of the country. To deeply understand the Central Government, you must understand where their focus lies," she said.

Praising Karnataka, she said, "Karnataka gave many great men to the country and also showed the way to the country. Karnataka has had a very deep relationship with my family. You supported my grandmother Indira Gandhi when she was in trouble. Indira ji had said a day before her martyrdom that when she is no more, every drop of her blood will be for the country," she said.

Earlier, a recent admission by AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company, that its Covid vaccine Covishield and Vaxzevria "can, in very rare cases, cause TTS."

Controversy Around AstraZeneca's Covishield

Numerous UK media reports state that AstraZeneca made the statement in court filings related to a lawsuit claiming that the vaccine—which was created in collaboration with the University of Oxford—caused fatalities and significant injuries in numerous cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine Covishield was developed by the Serum Institute of India without utilizing the mRNA platform. The viral vector platform has been used in its preparation. A chimpanzee adenovirus known as ChAdOx1 has been altered in the vaccination to allow it to introduce the COVID-19 spike protein into human cells. This cold virus can train the immune system to build a defense against similar viruses, but it is essentially incapable of infecting the recipient.

Mandaviya said, "If someone has a stroke today, they think it is because of the Covid vaccine. ICMR has done a detailed study that the (Covid) vaccine is not responsible for heart attacks."

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka is hosting two phases of elections for its 28 Lok Sabha seats. Elections for the remaining 14 seats will take place on May 7 after the voting for 14 seats ended on April 26. On June 4, the votes will be counted.

With 25 of the 28 seats that the BJP won in 2019, the Congress and JD-S, who were leading a coalition government in the state, were only able to win one seat apiece.

This time, the BJP and JD-S are running together for 25 seats, with the former vying for 25 seats and the latter for three.