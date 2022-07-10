Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cancelled the transfer and posting of 149 officers of the Land Record and Revenue Departments on Friday (July 8). Earlier, reacting to the issue, the Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Ram Surat Rai said: "It is a special privilege of the Chief Minister to cancel the transfer-postings. I will give clarification, if needed. As far as RJD is concerned, they are in the opposition. Hence, it is not a big issue, if its leaders are criticising it."

However, later, the land revenue minister expressed displeasure over the decision and said that "politics is not the property of anyone's father" in an interview with News18.

On the advice of the Chef Minister, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan cancelled the transfer and posting of 149 personnel from the Land Reforms and Revenue Departments on Friday. The transfer and posting of 149 circle officers, settlement officers, and consolidation officers between these two departments raised suspicions in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's eyes, and he suggested that it be cancelled.

The opposition party RJD alleged corruption under the Nitish Kumar government.

"Massive corruption is taking place during the months of June and December every year and it was proven on Friday when Nitish Kumar cancelled the transfer-posting of 149 officials. It is an open secret in Nitish Kumar government that bribes are taken for the transfer-posting," RJD national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said.

Tiwari pointed out that not only the ministry of Ram Surat Rai, who holds charge of the departments concerned, but every ministry is having the same situation.

Noting BJP legislator Gyanendra Singh Gyanu had alleged earlier that large scale corruption was taking place in every ministry for transfer-posting, Tiwari said that their leader Tejashwi Yadav has also mentioned corruption in transfers and postings in the Assembly.

He also said that BJP legislator Gopal Narayan Singh had claimed that BJP and JD-U is "a mismatched alliance in Bihar" and if this is so, why are they running the government together. "The BJP and JD-U are in the government to eat `malai`," he said.

Senior RJD leader Bhai Virendra said: "After such corruption emerged in the government, Nitish Kumar should throw out Ram Surat Rai from the government."

The Land Reforms and Revenue Departments are under the charge of Ram Surat Rai, of the BJP, and he had issued four notifications for the transfer and postings of 149 officers on June 30.

(With IANS inputs)

