'Politics on people's pain': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at PM Narendra Modi on migrant crisis charge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim that Aam Aadmi Party, along with the Congress, trigerred the migrant criris during the first Covid wave. Kejriwal termed PM Modi's remark during the Lok Sabha address as a "blatant lie".

"PM Narendra Modi's statement is a blatant lie. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the Corona period, those who have lost their loved ones," his tweet in Hindi read.

PM Modi, replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament, accused the Delhi government of using microphones and going to residential areas telling people to leave.

PM Modi also accused Congress of doing same in the state ruled by it. He said that the Congress crossed all limits and committed the "big sin" of prompting migrant workers to leave Mumbai to "spread" the disease in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, PM Modi said. The infection spread in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab due to this sin, he claimed. "Your conduct made the country think that you don't consider the country yours. People's 'sukh-dukh' is not yours," he said.

