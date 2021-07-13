Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday (July 13) met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, days after he held talks with Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were also present during the meeting. There is no official word regarding the meeting as of now.

The meeting, which took place at Gandhi's residence in the national capital, happened against the backdrop of efforts to broker peace between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. When Punjab CM Amarinder Singh was in Delhi to meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, he had also met Prashant Kishor. Congress is likely to come with amicable formula for Punjab this week as infighting within the state unit has not de-escalated. Sidhu, who has taken up arms against Amarinder Singh and has been attacking him openly, has met party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the recent past.

A three-member committee, headed by senior party leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, had been set up to resolve the matter and had submitted its report. Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, among other state leaders, had also met the committee members.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor met in Delhi for the second time in nearly two weeks on June 21 amid buzz about a national front of opposition parties against BJP at the Centre ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The closed-door meeting between Kishor and Pawar at the NCP chief’s residence lasted for about one-and-a-half hours. The two had previously met for nearly three hours in Mumbai on June 11.

Live TV