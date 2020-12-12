हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa Zilla Panchayat polls

Polling underway on 48 Zilla Panchayat seats in Goa

The elections will take place for 200 candidates in 48 out of the total 50 ZP constituencies in the state of Goa.

Polling underway on 48 Zilla Panchayat seats in Goa

Panaji: Polling for 48 Zilla Panchayat (ZP) constituencies in Goa is underway on Saturday (December 12).

Voters could be seen queuing up at the polling booths across the state as soon as the process began.

A total of 7,91,814 voters are eligible to cast their vote during the election that will decide the fate of 200 candidates in 48 out of the total 50 ZP constituencies in the state.

In one of the constituencies, the election has been countermanded due to death of a candidate, while in another a BJP candidate has got elected unopposed.

"Early voters came out in large numbers and they queued up before polling stations right from 8 am to exercise their franchise," a senior police official said.

BJP, Congress and AAP have officially fielded their panels for the elections being fought on party symbols.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Goa Zilla Panchayat polls
Next
Story

Karnataka iPhone plant vandalised by employees; know the reason
  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M35S

PFI leader Rauf Sharif was prevented from leaving the country, ED detained from airport