‘Poorly-preserved platelets, not mosambi juice’: UP official denies allegations against Prayagraj hospital

New Delhi: Prayagraj District Magistrate, Sanjay Khatri, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, dismissed the allegations of transfusing ‘mosambi’ (sweet lime) juice instead of platelets to dengue patient, and said that ‘poorly preserved’ platelets, which looked like mosambi juice were given to the patient. The 32-year-old dengue patient died at the private hospital after receiving a transfusion last week.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh administration directed to demolish the hospital. While the incident came to light on October 20, the notice stating that the hospital building was unauthorised was issued to Malti Devi, owner of Global Hospital at Jhalwa in Dhoomanganj, a day earlier. The notice from the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) asked the owners to vacate the building by the morning of October 28.

The district administration, so far, had maintained a silence on the issue and the state government not only sealed the private hospital but also issued a notice for its demolition. The Prayagraj police have arrested ten persons involved in a fake platelet racket. The District Magistrate on Wednesday denied that the patient had been given mosambi juice which looks similar to platelets.

Also Read: UP: Prayagraj hospital, which transfused 'mosambi juice' to patient instead of platelets, to be demolished

The October 19 notice stated that show-cause notices were issued to the hospital owners to earlier to put forth their views. Since no one came to the hearing, the demolition order was issued, it stated.

After a video claiming that fruit juice was transfused to the patient instead of platelets went viral on social media, the district administration swung into action and the hospital was sealed on October 20 on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

According to officials, the patient, Pradeep Pandey, was shifted to another hospital, where he died after his condition deteriorated. It is still not clear whether juice or fake platelets were transfused. A sample report has been sent to the district magistrate in a sealed envelope.

The district magistrate was not available for comments. Earlier, the owner of the private hospital claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had said, "Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing."

(With PTI inputs)