New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday called the 'Popular Front of India' a dangerous organisation for the unity of India and said that some political parties are backing it for their own interest, reported ANI.

While speaking at a book launch event, Ravi said, "Popular Front of India is a very dangerous org...essentially its aim is to destabilise this country from within...There are political parties that are supporting them for their own political vested interest. It's a threat we need to be very careful about."

The governor also lashed out at political parties who use violence to manipulate the public and said such acts amount to terrorism.

“Use of violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism. There shouldn't be any confusion about it, whether it's a Maoist, whether it's in Kashmir or in the northeast. Any entity in this country that uses violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism,” ANI quoted Ravi as saying.

“By and large all acts of terrorism that we have had in the country were inspired, instigated & many a time abetted by foreign sources. Number of countries have played this game on India,” he added.

Ravi’s speech comes at a time when several incidents of communal violence and clashes are being reported from different parts of India.

The case in point is the recent Jodhpur clashes on the occasion of Eid and Akshay Tritiya and Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence, which took place during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

