Popular IAS Tina Dabi Pregnant! Her 'Boy Or Girl' Message Will Win Your Heart; Know Love-Story With IAS Pradeep Gawande

Jaisalmer Collector Tina Dabi on Maternity Leave: One of the most talked-about IAS officers in the country, Jaisalmer Collector Tina Dabi, is pregnant. Approximately 14 months after her wedding, she shared the good news with her husband, noted IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. While preparations are underway at home to welcome the new guest, Tina Dabi is simultaneously managing her office work efficiently to ensure she can dedicate time to her family.

Letter to the Government

News of Tina Dabi's pregnancy came to light when she recently wrote a letter to the state government requesting a non-field posting. It is said that Tina Dabi has requested a transfer to Jaipur, which she may soon receive. The reason behind her request is her upcoming maternity leave. Despite this, she is diligently completing all her pending tasks in the district.



Blessings from an Evacuee Woman

The news of Tina Dabi's pregnancy became known a few days ago when she was in the field, dealing with the allocation of land to evacuees from Pakistan in the Jaisalmer district. During that time, an evacuee woman from Pakistan referred to her as "putrbhav" (May you get a son) and blessed her. Tina Dabi smiled and stated that there is no distinction between having a boy or a girl. She said that it will be just as wonderful to have a daughter. Tina Dabi is highly popular on social media.

Pradeep Gwande-Tina Dabi Love Story

IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Pradeep Gawande had their first meeting during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, both were working in the health department of the Rajasthan government. According to media reports, they developed a friendship while working together, which later turned into love. Subsequently, they started meeting each other. In this way, they got to know each other first and then their relationship progressed to the point of marriage.

According to an interview with Tina Dabi, she had mentioned that Pradeep Gawande is a good person. Relationships are not determined by age alone. Mutual understanding and compatibility are essential. We both liked each other, and it was Pradeep who proposed to me first.