Popular YouTuber Nizamul Khan arrested in Noida for murdering girlfriend's brother for opposing their relationship

Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested for by Noida police for allegedly murdering his girlfriend's brother who was against their relationship

Khan is popular for his videos of him performing bike stunts and has over 9 lakh subscribers to his YouTube channel. The girl's brother identified as Kamal Sharma was shot dead on October 28. Kamal, who was a resident of Nithari in Noida, was murdered while he was returning home from work.

It is leart that Kamal was against Nizamul's relationship with his sister and had beaten up Nizamul too. It is believed that this incident angered Nizamul who ultimately decided to murder Kamal.

Noida police has also arrested two of Nizamul's friend for thier involvement in this murder.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Love Kumar said Kamal, 26, was shot dead on October 28 when he was on his way home after finishing duty.

A murder case was registered at Sector-24 police station against unknown, Kumar added.

"During the investigation, the police arrested a YouTuber Nizamul, a resident of Sector-53; Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector-20; and Sumit Sharma, a resident of Brahmapuri, Delhi, from Gijhod village, who were originally involved in the crime. Police have recovered a bike, a pistol, two cartridges and a mobile from the possession of accused. Accused Nizamul had a love affair with Kamal's sister. Kamal used to stop his sister from talking to him. Due to this, Nizamul conspired to kill Kamal," a police statement said.

The police also said that Nizamul and his friends did a recce of Kamal's company a day before the murder to know more about his movement. Nizamul and his aides were arrested after Noida Police tracked footage of more than 80 CCTV cameras.

According to police, the careful monitoring of the CCTV footage showed three youths coming and going on a bike, but the face of Nizamul and his friends were not clear in it. The police then probed the CDR (Call Detail Record) of Kamal's sister's mobile number and found out that she was in constant touch with Nizamul. Police then arrested Nizamul and his two aides.

Police will also probe the involvement of Kamal's sister in this case.