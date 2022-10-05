Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries, adding that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored while addressing RSS Swayamsevaks on the customary Vijayadashami celebration here on Wednesday at the sprawling Reshimbagh ground. The RSS chief advocated for a holistic population policy so that it should be equally applicable to all.

The RSS chief said, "Religion-based population imbalance is an important subject not to be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries. Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons."

"Population require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind," Mohan Bhagwat said, adding "people should raise their voices against the wrong, but by acting within the framework of the law. Raising one's voice against wrong should become normal...We all have to stay united as one."

He further said that "Temple, water, and cremation ground should be common for all. We should not fight over petty things. Talks like someone can ride a horse and the other person can't, should have no place in society and we've to work towards it."

Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over fear being created in the minds of minorities of the majority population, saying "Scare-mongering by some is being done that there is a danger to minorities because of us. This is neither the nature of Sangh nor of Hindus. Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace."

He said the dialogue with the members of minority communities will continue and it has been going on for years. The violent incidents have been condemned even by the prominent Muslim leaders in the country. "We are in favour of living in peace and harmony," said Bhagwat.

On the debate over Hindu Rashtra, he said, "the concept of Hindu Rashtra is being discussed all over. Many agree with the concept but are opposed to the word ‘Hindu’ and prefer to use other words. We don't have any issue with that. For the clarity of concept - we will keep emphasizing the word Hindu for ourselves."

Mohan Bhagwat strongly advocates for women's empowerment

RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has strongly advocated for women empowerment in the country and said that men and women are equal in every aspect and respect, and have equal potential and capabilities. He pointed out that women, who are regarded as "Jagat Janani (mother of the universe)", but at home they are treated as "slaves", adding that the empowerment of women should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in society.

The RSS chief was speaking on women empowerment in front of its chief guest, Padma Shri Santosh Yadav, an acclaimed mountaineer, who was invited for the Vijayadashami function, the first woman chief guest for such a programme in the 97-year-old history of RSS.

According to him, it was not the first time that a woman was invited to the RSS function, the veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Amrita Kaur and first Lok Sabha member from Nagpur Anusuabai Kale and others were also invited to the RSS programmes.

Bhagwat also underlined the importance of women`s role in realizing the vision of India once again becoming a `Vishwa Guru` (world leader), adding "If we want to build a Vishwa Guru Bharat then equal participation of women is also required."

The RSS chief said that India was fast recovering from the economic crisis due to Covid and India`s role during Sri Lankan political crisis and also during the Ukraine war was laudable, asserting "Our political weight has gone up in the world due to these two situations."

(With ANI/IANS Inputs)