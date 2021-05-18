हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Badrinath temple

Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple open with religious rituals at 4.15 am

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Char Dham Yatra' has been temporarily postponed. I request all of you to perform prayers at your homes, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Portals of Uttarakhand&#039;s Badrinath temple open with religious rituals at 4.15 am
Image courtesy: ANI

Dehradun: The portals of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand opened on Tuesday (May 18) at 4.15 am with a religious ceremony. Only a select few people attended the temple's opening ceremony in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reiterating public health as the state's priority, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted, "Safety of public health is our priority. I pray for the health of the people of Lord Badri Vishal."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Char Dham Yatra' has been temporarily postponed. I request all of you to perform prayers at your homes, Uttarakhand CM added.

Earlier on Monday, the portals of Kedarnath opened after a six-month winter break with the first puja being held by priests on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to officials.

It is for the second consecutive year that COVID has cast a shadow on the pilgrimage to the temple, which has been kept out of bounds for pilgrims, in view of rising coronavirus cases.

A Chardham Devasthanam Board official told PTI said the first puja was held by priests on behalf of the prime minister as the gates of the famous Himalayan temple were opened at 5 am.

A limited number of temple priests, including Rawal Bhim Shankar Ling and Chief Priest Bagesh Ling, and officials of the administration and Devasthanam Board reportedly attended the ceremony.

Expressing happiness at the opening of the temple, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat prayed for the welfare and good health of the people. The yatra to the temple is temporarily suspended for the sake of people's safety, Rawat said, asking people to have virtual "darshan" of Baba Kedar and perform puja at home.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj stated that Chardham Yatra will be started soon after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Notably, Yamunotri and Gangotri temples were earlier opened on May 14 and May 15 respectively. No pilgrims will be allowed to visit any of these temples till further orders in view of the COVID surge. 

Badrinath templeBaba KedarnathChardham yatraCM Tirath Singh Rawat
