Portion Of Ceiling Collapses At Guwahati Airport After Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm

New Delhi: A portion of the ceiling at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport collapsed following the severe storm and incessant rainfall in Guwahati on Sunday. A portion of the roof outside the terminal building was blown away after the strong storm hit the region.

A big tree was uprooted and blocked the road to the airport amid the bad weather conditions. The airport authority halted operations and diverted six flights to other destinations.

Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, told ANI that six flights were diverted.

"One big tree was uprooted and blocked a road connecting to the airport, but immediately the road was cleared for a smooth supply of fuel to the terminal," Utpal Baruah said.

He further said that, due to the overflow of outlet pipes, water was leaking inside the airport.

"A portion of the outside roof sealing was blown away. Now the situation is normal," he added. However, the Guwahati airport authority stated that operations resumed normally as of now.

"Due to heavy downpours and wind, flight operations were affected due to adverse weather conditions today evening. The approach road was blocked due to the uprooting of trees. Roof outlets heavily overflowed and water was instilled inside the terminal building. Outside the terminal building, a small portion of the ceiling fell open due to the pressure of water and wind. There is no injury or damage. A total of six flights got diverted to Agartala and Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions. Operations resumed normal now," the statement said.

IMD Predicts More Heavy Rains In Assam

The adverse weather conditions triggered incessant rainfall and hailstorms in several parts of Assam causing damage to houses, buildings and crops. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall and thunderstorm activity are likely to continue over Northeast India till April 4, 2024.

The met department has further predicted, heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya till April 4, stated the IMD.