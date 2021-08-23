Portion of IFFCO Chowk flyover in Gurugram collapses, traffic diverted

New Delhi: A parallel IFFCO Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was closed for traffic today (August 23, 2021) after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed due to damage to a sewer line running right below it.

Due to the incident, which happened on Sunday, traffic from Delhi towards Gurugram was affected. The Gurugram Police closed the flyover by deploying barricades soon after the incident to avoid any incident and diverted the traffic.

"The flyover has been closed for traffic movement. The traffic personnel are on the spot for traffic management. The Gurugram Police have also been deployed on the spot to stop people movement at the spot," said a Gurugram police official.

Gurugram | IFFCO Chowk flyover closed for traffic (from Delhi towards Gurugram) after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed following damage to the sewer line running below it pic.twitter.com/96aIaOlntL — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi and adjoining areas have been receiving heavy rainfall for the past three days. The national capital has received 1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am. Delhi recorded 138.8 mm rainfall on Saturday, with the weather department saying the one-day precipitation in the month of August was the highest in 14 years and ninth-highest since 1961.

According to the meteorological department, the national capital had recorded the highest-ever one-day rainfall of 184 mm for the month of August on August 2, 1961.

Live TV