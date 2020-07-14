Post-mortem report of 8 policemen killed by notorious Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey reveals shocking details

The post-mortem report of eight policemen who were killed by slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his gang members in Kanpur's Bikaru village on the intervening night of July 2-July 3 has revealed that the policemen including CO Devendra Mishra were brutally killed by Dubey and his associates.

The post-mortem report has also revealed that sharp-edged weapons were also used to kill all policemen, including CO Mishra. Uttar Pradesh police believes that the motive was not only to kill the cops but to also seek revenge from them.

According to the post-mortem report, CO Mishra was shot four times, out of which three bullets passed through his body. One bullet hit his head, one in the chest and two in the stomach.

Apart from this, Vikas Dubey and his associates had also cut CO Mishra's leg after shooting him dead. According to the post-mortem report, all the bullets were fired from point-blank range. Apart from this, three policemen were shot in the head and one in the face. It is clear from the post-mortem report of all 8 policemen that all were brutally murdered.

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member panel to probe into the encounter of gangster Dubey and the shootout which took place in Bikaru village.

The official statement read, "The incident by Vikas Dubey and his associates on July 2-July 3, 2020, along with the incident on July 10, 2020, and the encounter between police and criminals at various places during this period is a subject of public importance."

It added, "Therefore, it is necessary to investigate in this regard."

The statement mentioned that the inquiry commission will be led by retired Justice Shashi Kant Aggarwal and the headquarters of this commission will be in Kanpur.