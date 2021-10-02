हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Post or no post, will stand by Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh: Ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, speculations have been rife about his future stance, relation with Gandhis and what it means for the Congress party. A number of politicians, including veteran leaders from within the party, have not been happy with the Gandhi siblings' alleged backing of Sidhu, whereas many said that he let the duo down with his resignation. However on Saturday (October 2), Sidhu took to Twitter and said he would stand with Gandhi siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whether he holds any post or not in the party.

"Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji. Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win !!," Sidhu wrote on his Twitter handle on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The cricketer-turned-politician in his tweet also posted photos of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri.

 

 

Upset with some appointments after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took charge, Sidhu had put in his papers and, though efforts were made to placate him, it remains unclear if his resignation has been accepted.

After a bitter fight between the then chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, the Congress took a call to replace Amarinder with Channi.
However, Amarinder Singh vowed to defeat Sidhu if he contests the assembly elections, dubbed Gandhi siblings as "inexperienced" and later announced that he will leave the party.

After Sidhu's resignation plunged the party in a turmoil, Channi met him and it was agreed to set up a coordination panel of the party to take key decisions. Sidhu has been made part of the panel.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuRahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraMahatma GandhiLal Bahadur Shastri
