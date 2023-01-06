Postpone JEE Main 2023: Students demand Mains session 1 to be delayed, 75% criteria to be removed, hearing on 10 Jan

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 dates. As per the website, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. Whereas the exam dates has not gone down well with the candidates as they did not expected NTA to announce exam dates prior to a month and they expected session 1 to take place in the month of April. Also the students are upset because they claim that the gap between the JEE Main exam and Board exam practicals is very less, making it difficult for them to give their best as both are crucial exams, students across the country have taken to Twitter to postpone JEE Main 2023 January session exam to April 2023 which makes 'JEEAfterBoards' trending on Twitter.

Stating that there is less time to prepare for the engineering entrance exam and the current dates are clashing with that of CBSE Board Exams 2023, students have also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the January session. The plea also challenged the 75% criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023. Now, Bombay High Court will now hear the plea seeking postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and withdrawal of 75 percent eligibility criteria on January 10, 2023. The court has given time to the petitioner to file the JEE Main 2023 brochure.

JEE Main 2023: Twitter Reaction

If exams are rescheduled due to election then why not now when all ashpirants are suffering from mental pressure because of shortage of time for preparation.#jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023inApril #JeeMainsPeCharcha2023 #JEE2023ForAll2020 @EduMinOfIndia @IITGuwahati @DG_NTA — Rishit Sharma (@RishitS39098763) January 6, 2023