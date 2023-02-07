NEET PG 2023: FAIMA, NEET Aspirants to Protest Today at Jantar Mantar for Postponement of Exam

NEET PG 2023: NEET applicants and the Federation of All India Medical Association, FAIMA, have pushed for a two to three-week delay in the NEET PG exam. A peaceful protest would take place today at Jantar Mantar at 10 am in New Delhi in order to have their demands addressed. FAIMA has already contacted the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and authorities at the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE, to request that the NEET PG 2023 exam be postponed.

The NEET PG 2023 Exam is currently set for March 5, 2023. NBE has also finalised the registrations for the same. Candidates are advocating for a 2 to 3-week delay in the NEET PG 2023 exam to close the gap between the result announcement and the counselling procedure.

Requesting all Medicos nearby #Delhi & Delhi NCR to reach #JantarMantar by sharp 9 AM!



REQUESTING Medicos outside Delhi to protest at famous spot at your respective state!

We need to do it nationwide.

Dr. Rohan Krishnan, FAIMA's National Chairman and Founding Member, has stated that on Sunday, February 12, 2023, a delegation will meet with Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and the NBE director to discuss the likely postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam. According to the NBE calendar, the NEET PG 2023 results will be announced around March 31, 2023, and the counselling procedure will begin in July 2023.

I will be meeting @mansukhmandviya Sir (likely) & Director,@NBEMS_INDIA at an event on Sunday.



I will be explaining him the importance of Postponement and shall try to convince him & the officials for the same.



We have no issues with @MoHFW_INDIA , v just want Postponement!

The counselling procedure would begin once candidates had completed their internships, for which the deadline had been extended to June 30, 2023. As a result, aspirants have advocated for the NEET PG Exam to be postponed till at least May or the first week of June.

There is a 50 percent possibility that the decision will be in favor of the candidates. The government must examine the availability of exam centres, the avoidance of overlap with other examinations, and the availability of dates to conduct an exam at a later time. These considerations may have an impact on the outcome of the NEET PG 2023 delay.