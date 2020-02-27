POTUS and FLOTUS at Taj Mahal, Melania tweets image with Donald Trump

Hours after their much-hyped trip to India, the President of the United States (POTUS) Donald Trump and First lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump shared gorgeous photos of their trip to Taj Mahal in Agra.

Melania Trump posted a photo and a video on microblogging site Twitter. With the video post, she wrote POTUS and FLOTUS at Taj Mahal with the caption "One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal!"

President Trump visited India from February 24 to 25. He was accompanied by Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration. They visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington on Tuesday

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal! pic.twitter.com/7Oz7h431Q0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 26, 2020

Trump who was on his maiden official trip to India inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium and addressed a rally of more than 1 lakh people at the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad on February 24.

He also held bilateral talks with India in New Delhi on a host of subjects. "We were treated very, very well and we really enjoyed it. A lot of tremendous progress was made in terms of relationship--our relationship with India is extraordinary right now," he said, adding, "We are going to be doing a lot of business with India, they are sending billions and billions of dollars now to the United States," Trump said in response to a question.

During the visit, India and the US on Tuesday finalised defence deals worth $3 billion under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defence majors for Indian armed forces.