'Power of yoga': Anand Mahindra hails Swami Sivananda, calls 125-year-old yoga legend 'inspiring'

NEW DELHI: Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, is hugely impressed with the grace and dignity of the 125-year-old yoga legend Swami Sivanand, who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri Award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

In a tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman heaped praise on the 125-year-old yoga practitioner, saying that “his grace and dignity was both humbling and inspiring.” India’s top business tycoon also said that he is “proud to belong to a country from where Yoga originated.”

The power of yoga. A life spanning 125 years of dedication! The grace and dignity of Swami Sivananda is both humbling & inspiring. Proud to belong to the country of Yoga’s origin https://t.co/e9vMVVdpgx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2022

Along with his tweet, Anand Mahindra also tagged a video shared by Doordarshan, India’s public broadcaster, showing the 125-year-old Yoga Guru from Kashi, Swami Sivananda, receiving the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind and his unique gesture expressing his gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing the honour on him.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred the Padma Shri award to 54 distinguished personalities, including 125-year-old Swami Sivananda for his contribution towards Yoga at a Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born in Pattamadai, in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, Swami Sivananda has authored 296 books on yoga, Vedanta, and a variety of subjects. His books emphasised the practical application of Yoga philosophy over theoretical knowledge.

The 125-year-old yoga legend, who was born in August 1896, is cherishing his remarkable 125 years of living and despite his distinctive age, he still stands strong enough to perform yoga for hours, according to a write-up by Rashtrapati Bhawan on Padma Awardees.

Swami Sivananda lost his parents and sister before he was 6 and at that time, he denied the last rites of his family and chose the path of celibacy. His relatives gave him to a spiritual Guru. He was brought to his Guruji`s Ashram at Nabadwip in West Bengal.

Guru Omkarananda Goswami brought him up, imparted all practical and spiritual education including Yoga without school education, with whom, starting from London, Swami travelled across 34 countries including Europe, Russia, and Australia.

Swami dedicated his life to the welfare of society and owed his age to yoga, discipline and celibacy.

Swami wakes up as early as 3 AM in the morning and adheres to an undeviating routine. Standing 1.58 metres tall, Sivananda sleeps on a mat on the floor and uses a wooden slab as a pillow. Fit without any medical complications, he practices Yoga every day and performs all rituals on his own.

He leads a simple life, eats a simple diet serves others with his selfless service. In his childhood, poverty made him sleep empty stomach many times, while the rest of the time, his family could afford to feed him boiled rice and water.

He believes, `The world is my home, its people are my fathers and mothers, to love and serve them is my religion.`For over three decades, he has been practising and teaching Yoga at Kashi ghats.

Dedicating his life to human welfare, he has been serving leprosy-affected people at Puri for the past 50 years. His healthy & long life has drawn the attention of national & international organisations. He perceives them as living God and serves them with the best available items.

He arranges different materials like food items, fruits, clothes, winter garments, blankets, mosquito nets, cooking utensils based on their expressed need," it said.

For his tremendous contribution to the field of Yoga, Swami believes Yoga is the way to lead a healthy life, it controls the senses, mind and will. It is a way to god and divinity.