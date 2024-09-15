‘PR Stunt; Sonia Gandhi Model...’: How BJP, Congress Leaders Reacted To Kejriwal’s Resignation Announcement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to step down as Delhi Chief Minister in two days has sparked quick reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with party leaders labeling the move as a 'PR stunt.'

“Sonia Gandhi Model”

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has asserted that Arvind Kejriwal is aware that his public image in Delhi no longer reflects that of an honest leader.

“This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is known across the country as a corrupt party,” ANI quoted Bhandari.

Accusing AAP of applying the Sonia Gandhi model, he added, “He wants to restore his image...It is clear that he wants to apply the Sonia Gandhi model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes...They want to make someone else a scapegoat."

“Compelled By Supreme Court Ruling”

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that Arvind Kejriwal has no choice but to resign due to the bail conditions imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

“Arvind Kejriwal has declared that he will step down in two days, with plans to return as Chief Minister once he receives a mandate from the people. This is not a sacrifice; the Supreme Court’s order explicitly bars him from approaching the CM’s office or signing any official documents. Therefore, you have no choice—your resignation is compelled by the SC's ruling. The people already delivered their verdict three months ago when you posed the question, ‘jail or bail.’ You lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and were subsequently jailed.” Sirsa told ANI.

“Why To Wait Two days?”

Following Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to submit his resignation in two days, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has raised questions about the reasoning behind the two-day timeline. Yadav said, "Why is he waiting for two days?... If Arvind Kejriwal had tendered his resignation six months ago, the public of Delhi would not have gone through a lot of crisis...This looks like a political drama as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him...A new Chief Minister should be appointed as soon as possible. The public of Delhi is aware and they will surely give an answer in the Delhi assembly elections," reported ANI.

Kejriwal’s Sudden Resignation Announcement

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he will resign from his post in two days, vowing not to return to the Chief Minister's chair until the people of Delhi affirm his integrity.

Speaking to party workers at the AAP office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will resign from his position in two days. "I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people,” Kejriwal declared.

Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, following the Supreme Court's decision to grant him bail in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.