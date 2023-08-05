trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645037
NewsIndia
PRADIPSINH VAGHELA

Pradipsinh Vaghela Steps Down As Gujarat BJP General Secretary

Vaghela was appointed as the general secretary of the state BJP on August 10, 2016

Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 03:39 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Pradipsinh Vaghela Steps Down As Gujarat BJP General Secretary Image credit: ANI

Gandhinagar: Pradipsinh Vaghela on Saturday said that he has stepped down as the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary. Speaking to ANI over phone, Vaghela said that he had resigned from the post of the party's general secretary a few days back.  He however did not give any reason behind his move.  Vaghela is also the former president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).  He had been appointed as the general secretary of the state BJP on August 10, 2016.  The announcement comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 


Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train