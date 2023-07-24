Pragati Maidan's Redeveloped ITPO Complex For G20 Leaders Meet To Be Inaugurated On July 26

New Delhi: The redeveloped complex of India Trade Promotion Organisation's (ITPO) Pragati Maidan, which will host India's G20 leaders meetings in September, will be inaugurated on July 26, the commerce ministry said on Sunday. The complex is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, the IECC (Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre) is being built as a modern complex.

In January 2017, the government approved the proposal of ITPO for the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan by setting up of a world-class IECC in the national capital. The total cost of the project is Rs 2,254 crore. The growing MICE sector needs this kind of investment in the country.

The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan was envisaged in two phases.



With a campus area of about 123 acres, the complex will be one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destinations, the ministry said.

"The redeveloped ITPO complex, which will host India's G20 leaders meetings will be inaugurated on 26th July," it said.

ITPO is a body under the commerce ministry. It runs the exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan and is developing IECC.

The ministry said that at level 3 of the complex, a 7,000 seating capacity convention centre has been developed.

The exhibition halls provide a platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

"The IECC boasts a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals," it said, adding the amphitheatre sets the stage for performances, cultural shows and entertainment events.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place in Delhi on September 9-10. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be the culmination of all the G20 meetings held throughout the year by ministers, senior officials and civil society.

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be also adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating the leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

India is chairing the year-long G20 presidency since December 1, 2022. The national capital is also getting a facelift for the mega event.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, T?rkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.

The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.