Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna of raping 400 women and filming their videos, and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for soliciting votes for him. Addressing an election rally here, he criticised Modi and said he should apologise to Indian women for seeking votes for the "mass rapist". Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, is accused of sexually abusing women.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. In recent days, scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP began to circulate in Hassan. He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where elections were held on April 26. JD (S) joined the NDA in September of last year.

जो रेवन्ना ने किया वो सेक्स स्कैंडल नहीं ‘मास रेप’ है!



कर्नाटक में स्टेज से प्रधानमंत्री उस मास रेपिस्ट का समर्थन कर रहे थे, उसके लिए वोट मांग रहे थे।



नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और BJP के हर नेता को इस पाप के लिए देश की हर महिला से हाथ जोड़ कर, सिर झुका कर माफी मांगनी चाहिए।



मास… pic.twitter.com/7uQziy4X2l — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2024

"The Prime Minister should also apologise to the mothers and sisters of India. Prajwal Revanna rapes and videos 400 women. "This is not a sex scandal, but mass rape," the former Congress President claimed.

"The Prime Minister defended the mass rapist on stage in front of Karnataka. He (Modi) told Karnataka that if you voted for this rapist, it would benefit me," Gandhi claimed, adding, "Every woman in Karnataka should know that when the Prime Minister asked for your vote, he was aware of what Prajwal did."

He also claimed that every BJP leader was aware that Prajwal was a "mass rapist," but they still supported him, and the party formed an alliance with the JD(S).

"The Prime Minister has insulted every woman in India. The Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all BJP leaders should apologise to every woman in the country," he charged, claiming that no leader in the world would have asked for votes from a "mass rapist."

"It has been reported worldwide that the Prime Minister solicited votes for a mass rapist. This is the BJP's ideology. "They are willing to form alliances and do anything for power," Gandhi stated.