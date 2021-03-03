Pranay Vivek Patil says 'No' to the farmers’ bill and a 'Yes' to the Ram mandir

New Delhi: Farmer’s bill also known as The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 has recently sparked a lot of debate both in India and around the globe. Opposing the bill, the government saw a huge backlash from the North Indian farmers. It is being seen as one of the biggest protests of the 21st century.

While the farmers were initially protesting for an amendment, now they are asking the government to repeal the law and they won't settle for anything less.This has caught the attention of some international celebrities like Trevor Noah, Rihanna, and Greta Thunberg.

We asked one of the strongest voices of the farmers from Karnataka, Pranay Vivek Patil about it.

Mr. Patil who is known for his work for the betterment of the marginalised communities in Karnataka talked to us today about the new Farmers Bill and it was interesting to get his views as he

is one of the very few politicians who has been actively expressing his views over the farmers' protests in the past. His views are very unique and non-political.

Pranay said that he is really very concerned for the farmers. Talking about the law, he said that the key provisions of the Farmers Bill are to help the small farmers (86% of total farmers) to get a better price at the market. But on the ground level, it will not be successful as it will allow private players to manipulate the prices. This act on Agri market allows farmers to sell their produce outside APMC ‘mandis’ to the buyers that they want. While this law sounds quite enticing , there are some obvious shortfalls. I talked to some of the farmers about the same and they said that, “The recent laws enacted at the centre will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system. Over time big corporate will dictate the terms and the farmers will have to face the consequences.”

He added, my main concern with the farmers bills is the lethal combination of an amendment to the essential commodities act and an inclination towards the privatisation of the agricultural sector. It will allow big shot businessmen to stockpile essential commodities so as to have an upper hand in price negotiations with the farmers for purchase of their produce. Mr. Patil seemed really concerned about the issue.

Then there are issues with not fixing MSP etc but things like MSP etc can always be mended later and are not as important right now. Privatisation in agriculture is never a long-term solution. Mending the APMC Mandi’s is. Abhaji has always fought for the farmers and we will too. We stood for the farmers and protested actively against governments no matter which party was in power. We protested for Mahadayi as we are protesting for a change in the farmers' bill today. When it comes to farmers we have and always will push politics aside- said Mr. Patil.

This Government had promised many things during their previous term but each and every major step proved to be disastrous. The pattern looks a lot like Demonetisation and GST. Pranay Patil only seems unanimous with the government on his views over the Ram Mandir about which he said, "I think we all should open-heartedly welcome the Supreme court’s verdict. There are major concerns that we should be talking about. I think the verdict is more than fair for everyone. Everyone is getting what they wanted from this. Everyone is happy and that is a victory for any democracy. I, being a Ram bhakt, am personally very pleased with it. I really pity the ones who think that talking against a temple makes them very progressive. I ask them to talk against social stigmas because that is real forward-thinking and not pitty patying around issues with vested interests for their personal gains".