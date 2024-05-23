Prashant Kishor On Formula To Defeat BJP, Seats For Modi In 2024 Polls And Big Decisions In NDA 3.0

With the Lok Sabha polls drawing near to its conclusion, the political pundits are busy making their predictions while the pollsters are keeping the people in suspense. Political analyst Prashant Kishor is making headlines nowadays for his interviews with various news outlets where he talked about the performance of the BJP and the Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls 2024. While the results will be out on June 4, people are eager to know the trends and likely results and thus Kishor's predictions are a huge draw.

Prashant Kishor On Formula To Defeat BJP

Prashant Kishor, who is credited for not only the BJP's but also for the victory of Mamata Banerjee's TMC and K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS, said that the saffron party is facing anti-incumbency and the percentage of votes polled by Modi over the years has declined. He said that Muslims should form an alliance with four sets of Hindu voters who do not vote for the BJP or Modi. Kishor said that the four Hindu sections are - Gandhian Hindus, Ambedkarite Hindus, Communist Hindus and Socialist Hindus.

Kishor On Number Of Seats BJP May Win

Prashant Kishor claimed that the BJP has made significant gains in South and East India. He was referring to the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha. Kishor has maintained that the BJP's seat tally may not drop below 270 seats. Thus, indicating that the Modi may retain power for the third time with around 300 seats.

Kishor On Big Changes In Modi 3.0

Kishor said that Modi 3.0 will start with a bang as there may be more concentration of power with the Centre. He said that the Modi government might fulfil the demand of bringing Petrol/Diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He also claimed that there might be an attempt to curtail the financial autonomy of the states. He said that India under Modi 3.0 may become more assertive when it comes to handling geopolitical issues.