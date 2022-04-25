हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Prashant Kishor to join Congress soon? Sonia Gandhi to hold key meet today

Congress has constituted a committee of senior members to decide on Prashant Kishor joining the party. 

Prashant Kishor to join Congress soon? Sonia Gandhi to hold key meet today
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress will hold a key meeting today (April 25) to take a call on inducting political strategist Prashant Kishor into the grand old party, sources told ANI. 

A committee constituting of senior Congress leaders has been formed to consider Prashant Kishor's proposal of joining the party. The panel will submit its report to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. 

The committee members KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are present at 10 Janpath to hold the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, ANI reported. 

(This is a developing story)

